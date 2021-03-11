EU allows export of 34m Covid vaccines despite domestic shortages

The European Union (EU) has allowed the export of 34 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines over recent weeks, figures show, despite shortages at home as it continues to struggle to get its vaccination drive up to speed.
Sources said more than 9.1 million doses were exported to the UK at a time when diplomatic tensions rose over vaccine exports and the implementation of the Brexit divorce agreement.
One official highlighted that the exports were “only for the producers that respect their contract commitments” towards the EU.
The EU has been under pressure to increase the pace of vaccinations but member nations have complained that production woefully trails demand.
Nowhere is the discrepancy in vaccinations more glaring than in a comparison with Britain.
The last available figures show that 35% of the UK adult population has had a shot while the figure in the EU stands at 9.6%.
Meanwhile, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is discussing whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorised, which would give the EU a fourth licensed jab.
The EMA has already approved vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the J&J shot in late February. Health experts hope that having a one-dose vaccine will speed efforts to immunise the world against Covid-19, especially given the arrival of new variants in recent months.