Dozens dead after bus filled with tourists plunges into Indonesia ravine
Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 04:53
Associated Press Reporter

At least 27 people have died and 39 more are injured after a suspected brakes malfunction caused a bus filled with tourists to plunge into a ravine on Indonesia’s main island of Java.

The bus was carrying a group of Islamic junior high school pupils and their parents when the crash happened late on Wednesday on a winding road.

Police say the bus has plunged into the 65-foot-deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines.

Survivors told authorities that the vehicle’s brakes apparently malfunctioned.

TV footage showed police and rescuers evacuating injured victims and carrying the dead to ambulances as grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at the hospital.

