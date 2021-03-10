Libya’s rival factions back unity government ahead of December elections

Libya’s rival factions back unity government ahead of December elections
Libya’s prime minister designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah (Hazem Ahmed/AP)
Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:34
Rami Musa, Associated Press

Libyan politicians confirmed a newly appointed government on Wednesday to lead the war-wrecked country through elections by the end of the year.

The government of prime minister designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah replaces two rival administrations that have been ruling the North African country for years.

More than 130 members of the House of Representatives engaged in two-day deliberations in the coastal city of Sirte.

The confirmation came after Mr Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh.

The flag of the Libyan Republic (Sean Dempsey/AP)

Mr Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east.

The transitional government is to lead the country through elections, scheduled for December 24, according to a UN-brokered road map.

Mr Dbeibah’s proposed Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representative of Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.

More in this section

Myanmar Myanmar security forces raid neighbourhood where striking railway workers live
Epstein investigation Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell ‘recognises setting’ of Prince Andrew photo
Sarah Everard missing Met Police officer arrested over Sarah Everard disappearance
politicspa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Pakistan

Pakistan begins vaccine campaign to protect over-60s from coronavirus

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices