Palace breaks its silence on Harry and Meghan claims

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen they said "the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."
"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had questioned what colour skin their baby Archie might have.
Prince Harry later clarified to Winfrey that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.
Meghan also admitted feeling suicidal during her time in the Royal Family but said her pleas for help were met with silence.
Some 725,000 watched the much-anticipated interview on RTÉ last night