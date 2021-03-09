Palace breaks its silence on Harry and Meghan claims

Issues concerning race will be addressed by the family privately
Palace breaks its silence on Harry and Meghan claims

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had questioned what colour skin their baby Archie might have. 

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 17:38
Nicole Glennon

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen they said "the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had questioned what colour skin their baby Archie might have. 

Prince Harry later clarified to Winfrey that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meghan also admitted feeling suicidal during her time in the Royal Family but said her pleas for help were met with silence.

Some 725,000 watched the much-anticipated interview on RTÉ last night

Read More

Missed the Harry and Meghan interview? Here are 9 things you need to know

More in this section

Launch of the Range Rover Velar - London Ofcom to investigate Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan and Harry interview
Monarchy in crisis after series of revelations by Meghan Meghan defends her right to privacy in unseen footage
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 22, 2021 Possible new case of Brazilian P1 Covid-19 variant identified in Scotland
United Nations 75th anniversary

UK and EU clash over ‘vaccine export ban’ in latest display of Brexit tensions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices