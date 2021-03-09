Biden's dogs sent home to Delaware following White House 'biting incident'

Major, 3, has been known to display "agitated behaviour" including "jumping, barking and charging" at White House Staff and security.
Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 07:34
Greg Murphy

Two German Shepherds belonging to US president Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden have returned to their family home in Delaware following a "biting incident".

Sources told CNN that Major Biden displayed aggressive behaviour at the White House and was involved in an incident with a member of White House security.

Major, who was adopted by Mr Biden in 2018 from and animal shelter, in Delaware is the first rescue dog to take up residence at 1,600 Pennsylvania Avenue alongside his older brother Champ.

Both dogs have now been sent back to the family home in Willmington, Delaware.

According to CNN, Major, 3, has been known to display "agitated behaviour" including "jumping, barking and charging" at White House Staff and security.

Champ, 13, is the older of the two German Shepherds and has slowed down "due to his advanced age".

Champ and Major moved into the White House in January, less than a week after Biden's inauguration.

In a February interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, first-lady Dr Jill Biden says she's been focussing on "getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and a very young dog."

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

