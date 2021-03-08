Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple
Malala Yousafzai (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 15:17
Brooke Lefferts, Associated Press

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV+.

Ms Yousafzai, who graduated from the University of Oxford last June, announced on Monday that she has partnered with Apple in a multi-year deal to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for children.

The 23-year-old was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014, for working to protect children from slavery, extremism and child labour.

In her home country, Pakistan, she was outspoken in insisting that girls have a right to an education.

She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while travelling on a school bus at the age of 15.

Ms Yousafzai recovered and went on to fight against girls’ oppression worldwide.

More in this section

Silent March Minnesota Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death
George Floyd Officer Trial Floyd Square Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-police officer over George Floyd’s death
MacKenzie Scott Remarries MacKenzie Scott marries science teacher after Bezos divorce
malaladigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Myanmar

Myanmar security forces kill two anti-coup protesters

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices