Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-police officer over George Floyd’s death

Jury selection begins on Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the black man said he could not breathe.

The fate of Derek Chauvin will be decided by 12 Hennepin County residents picked after extensive grilling about their views on police and the justice system.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter over Mr Floyd’s death.

Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defence lawyers try to weed out people who may be biased against them.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“You don’t want jurors who are completely blank slates, because that would mean they’re not in tune at all with the world,” Susan Gaertner, a former prosecutor, said.

“But what you want is jurors who can set aside opinions that have formed prior to walking into the courtroom and give both sides a fair hearing.”

Mr Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Mr Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Mr Floyd went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired; the others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.

Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson argued that pre-trial publicity of the case and the subsequent violent unrest in Minneapolis would make it impossible to find an impartial jury in Hennepin County.

But Judge Peter Cahill said last year that moving the trial would probably not cure the problem of a potentially tainted jury pool because “no corner of the state of Minnesota” has been shielded from pre-trial publicity.

The potential jurors – who must be at least 18, US citizens and residents of Hennepin County – were sent questionnaires to determine how much they have heard about the case and whether they have formed any opinions.

Cortez Rice, left, sat in the middle of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis to mourn the death of George Floyd and others that have died at the hands of police (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Besides biographical and demographic information, jurors were asked about prior contacts with police, whether they have protested against police brutality and whether they believe the justice system is fair.

Some of the questions get specific, such as how often a potential juror has watched the bystander video of Mr Floyd’s arrest, or whether they carried a sign at a protest and what that sign said.

Mike Brandt, a local defence lawyer, said prosecutors are likely to seek out jurors who have favourable opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement or might have more outrage over Mr Floyd’s death, while Chauvin’s lawyers are likely to favour jurors who support the police.

Unlike typical jury selection proceedings, this jury pool will be questioned one by one instead of in a group.

The judge, defence lawyer and prosecutors will all get to ask questions.

The defence can object to up to 15 potential jurors without giving a reason; prosecutors can block up to nine with no reason given.

The other side can object to these so-called peremptory challenges if they believe the sole reason for disqualifying a juror is race or gender.

Both sides can also argue to dismiss an unlimited number of jurors “for cause”, meaning they must provide a reason why they believe that juror should not serve.

Billy Briggs, who lives just 170 steps from where George Floyd was killed, created and maintains the countdown sign at the petrol station on the corner of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Those situations can get into some detailed machinations, Mr Brandt said, and it is up to the judge to decide whether a juror stays or goes.

“Sometimes there is some tortured questioning,” he said.

Mr Brandt said that even if a juror says they have had a negative interaction with the police, or a negative opinion about Black Lives Matter, the key will be trying to find out whether they can put those past experiences or opinions aside and be fair.

“We all walk into these with biases. The question is, can you put those biases aside and be fair in this case,” he said.

Jury selection will end after 14 people are picked – 12 jurors who will deliberate the case and two alternates who will not be part of deliberations unless needed.

The jurors will be escorted to the courthouse daily and sequestered during deliberations.

Their names will be kept confidential until further order of the court.

The number of seats in the courtroom has been limited to maintain social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and seats for jurors have been spaced out.

Flowers are placed on the fence in front of the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Like others in the courtroom, jurors will be required to wear masks.

The earliest that opening statements will begin is March 29.