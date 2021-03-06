US inauguration poet Amanda Gorman: Security guard said I looked ‘suspicious’

“This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat”
US inauguration poet Amanda Gorman: Security guard said I looked ‘suspicious’

Amanda Gorman (AP)

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 17:54
AP Reporters

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of US president Joe Biden, has said she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious”.

Writing on Twitter about the encounter on Friday night, she said: “I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology.

“This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”

Ms Gorman, America’s youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter took place.

The post was met with thousands of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram. She followed up her post with a second comment that said: “In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance.

“Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud.”

Ms Gorman became an instant sensation January 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb”, at Mr Biden’s swearing-in.

More in this section

Lebanon Protests Lebanon’s caretaker PM warns of chaos amid currency plunge
Myanmar Force used to disperse anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
Rangers v St Mirren - Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Rangers fans breach lockdown restrictions with Ibrox gathering
gormanpa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Congress

Biden and Democrats prevail as US senate approves Covid relief bill

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices