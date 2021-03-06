Man says he found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

Man says he found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
A crane is used to lift the vehicle Tiger Woods was driving in the crash (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)
Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 01:46
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene.

The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit.

The man told deputies Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.

The first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later on the morning of February 23 and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face.

Woods told deputies — both at the wreckage and later in hospital — that he did not know how the crash occurred and could not remember driving, according to the affidavit.

Tiger Woods says he can not remember driving on the day in question (Richard Sellers/PA)

The document was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a statement of probable cause requesting a search warrant be approved for the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV’s data recorder, known as a black box.

Deputy Schloegl requested data from February 22 and 23.

“I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred,” he wrote.

Deputy Schloegl previously told USA Today that he did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.

A judge approved the search warrant for the data recorder. Sheriff’s representatives have declined to say what they have found on it.

More in this section

Crypto McAfee Charges Antivirus software creator John McAfee charged with cheating investors
France Notre Dame Spire First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame’s spire
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 30, 2020 How UK tracked down mystery person with Brazilian variant 
woodspa-sourceplace: international
Space Mars Rover

Nasa’s new Mars rover hits the dusty red road in first trip

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices