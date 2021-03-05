First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame’s spire

(Francisco Seco/AP)
Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 19:47
Associated Press reporters

The first eight oak trees destined to replace the destroyed spire of Notre Dame cathedral have been selected from the Berce forest in the French Loire region, church officials said.

The 96-metre spire was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris monument in 2019.

Smoke pouring from Notre Dame Cathedral (Eve Millan/PA)

It was designed by architect Viollet-le-Duc in 1859.

“It is a source of pride for the foresters of the National Forestry Office to participate in the rebirth of Notre-Dame de Paris,” said Forestry Office director Bertrand Munch.

The first oaks measure around one metre in diameter.

Officials said the 1,000 oaks that are needed to fully rebuild the spire are all scheduled to be cut by the end of March.

