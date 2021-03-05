Nine people suffered major injuries in US border crash that killed 13

Nine migrants in an SUV packed with 25 people suffered major injuries after their vehicle slammed into a lorry and killed 13 others inside, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

Seventeen occupants in the 1997 Ford Expedition were Mexican — 10 who died and seven who were injured. Two Guatemalans had major injuries.

The driver was among the 13 killed in the SUV, from Tuesday’s collision in California’s Imperial Valley, a farming region that produces many of the winter vegetables sold in US supermarkets. Three suffered moderate injuries.

The nationalities of three others who died and three who were injured were unknown or undisclosed.

Photo showing a hole cut into Southern California’s border fence with Mexico (US Customs and Border Protection via AP)

The Mexican government said 10 of its citizens died, but US authorities have not released the identities, ages or nationalities of the deceased.

The youngest injured was a 15-year-old girl whose name and nationality were undetermined, according to CHP. She had major injuries.

The oldest was a 46-year-old woman from Guatemala City, also with major injuries.

The injured are being treated at hospitals in San Diego, El Centro, Brawley and Palm Springs, California.

The Border Patrol said surveillance video showed the Expedition and a Chevrolet Suburban drive through an opening in the border wall about 30 miles east of the crash.

The lorry driver also suffered major injuries (Gregory Bull/AP)

The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the US.

All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by the Border Patrol, which said it was not pursuing either SUV.

The Expedition soon struck the lorry, whose driver, a 68-year-old man from El Centro, suffered major injuries.

The breached barrier was made of steel bollards that were built before former President Donald Trump blanketed much of the border with taller barriers that go deeper into the ground.