Tight security at US Capitol after plot warning

The threat comes two months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-president Joe Biden’s victory
Tight security at US Capitol after plot warning

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 16:09
Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Law enforcement was on high alert around the US Capitol on Thursday after intelligence uncovered a “possible” plot by a militia group to storm the building.

The threat comes two months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-president Joe Biden’s victory.

It appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that the former president will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington DC to try to remove Democrats from office.

National Guard troops at the Capitol (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

March 4 was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.

Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two unnamed law enforcement officials.

Members of the Three Percenters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The threat came as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies were taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week about their poor handling of the January 6 riot.

Nearby streets were quiet (Julio Cortez/AP)

Police were ill-prepared for the mass of Trump supporters in tactical gear, some armed, and it took hours for National Guard reinforcements to come.

By then, rioters had broken and smashed their way into the building and roamed the halls for hours, stalling Congress’s certification effort temporarily and sending politicians into hiding.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

Politicians, congressional staffers and law enforcement officials are still on edge after the January 6 attack, even as security around the Capitol remains at an unprecedented level.

About 5,200 National Guard members remain in DC, the remainder of the roughly 26,000 that were brought in for President Biden’s inauguration that went off with no problems.

There is also a large fence around the US Capitol perimeter that walls off all avenues of entry including on the streets around the building, put in place after the riot.

A former chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee who was among those briefed about a possible new threat against the Capitol said politicians were braced for it.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul said he thought “we’ll see some violence”.

Mr McCaul warned there could be another diversionary tactic — much like the pipe bombs discovered at the political campaign offices on January 6 appeared to be an attempt to lure law enforcement away from the Capitol ahead of the insurrection.

Read More

Police warn of possible bid by militia group to attack US Capitol on March 4

More in this section

Cecil Wedding Duke Maxwell Family of Ghislaine Maxwell confident of acquittal, says brother
Hong Kong China Politics Hong Kong court orders 47 democracy activists be kept in custody
Myanmar Myanmar protesters march again, undaunted by killings
militiapa-sourceplace: international
Israel Oil Spill

Israeli minister sticks to Iran ‘environmental terror’ claim

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices