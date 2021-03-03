Detectives look at ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash

Detectives look at ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash
Workers collect debris beside a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods in a suburb of Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 17:20
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Detectives in the US are looking at data from the so-called black box from Tiger Woods’s SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the crash in which the golf star was seriously injured last week, authorities have said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant on Monday to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.

There was no information regarding what was found in the black box, Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving came off a Los Angeles County road (Mark J Terrill/AP)

The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes” after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times.

The golf star injured his right leg in the accident and required surgery.

Latest

