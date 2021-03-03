Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto found guilty

Alek Minassian faced 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23 2018 attack that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny
Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto found guilty

A man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has been found guilty. File picture

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 16:42
Rob Gillies, Associated Press

A man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has been found guilty.

Alek Minassian faced 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23 2018 attack that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny.

His lawyer argued that his client did not know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder, angering advocates for the rights of autistic individuals.

Minassian had pleaded not guilty and his lawyer argued his client was not criminally responsible.

Justice Anne Molloy said his lawyers failed to prove he was not criminally responsible.

She said there was no doubt his actions were planned and deliberate and that he was fully aware of what he was doing.

“His attack on these 26 victims that day was an act of a reasoning mind,” Justice Molloy said.

“It does matter that he does not have remorse, nor empathise with the victims. Lack of empathy for the suffering of victims, even an incapacity to empathise for whatever reason, does not constitute a defence.” She noted that the man sought and enjoyed notoriety from his actions.

She did not name the accused in her decision, referring to him as John Doe, and said she hoped he would no longer be named.

The verdict was livestreamed on YouTube because of the pandemic.

Minassian faces an automatic life sentence in prison and will be sentenced on March 18.

The 28-year-old told police he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom had plotted attacks on people who have sex.

He admitted to police that he drove a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in a busy north Toronto neighbourhood.

Eight women and two men ranging in age from 22 to 94 died.

Minassian, who said he never had a girlfriend and was a virgin, rented the van and admitted to police that he used the vehicle as a weapon and said he wanted to inspire more attacks.

He called himself an “incel”, short for “involuntary celibate”, an online subculture that has been linked to other attacks in California and Florida and that often promotes the idea that men are entitled to have sex with women.

The trial took place on Zoom last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Autism Canada denounced what it called “egregious claims” by Minassian’s lawyer that the man did not know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Rockets strike air base in Iraq hosting American troops

More in this section

Israel Palestinians ICC International Criminal Court probes alleged crimes in Palestinian territories
Russia Putin Russia will respond to new Western sanctions, says Kremlin
Netherlands Firework Probe underway after blast damages Dutch coronavirus testing centre
Iraq

Rockets strike air base in Iraq hosting American troops

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices