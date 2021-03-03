Explosion damages Dutch coronavirus testing centre

A probe into the cause of the blast is under way.
A Covid-19 swab test. File picture: PA Wire

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 09:53
AP Reporters

An explosion has smashed windows at a coronavirus testing centre in a small town north of Amsterdam, police said.

No-one was hurt in the incident near the testing centre in Bovenkarspel just before 7am local time (6am GMT).

Police in the province of North Holland, 40 miles north of the capital, tweeted that “an explosive went off”, and quickly cordoned off the area.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9pm-4.30am nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s latest coronavirus lockdown.

Residents near UCC fear summer of Magaluf-style parties 

