Germany to ease Covid restrictions next week

Germany will start easing some Covid restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by leaders of the country's national and state governments, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the economy.

The easing will be tentative given that — while months of lockdowns have pushed down infection and death rates — new daily cases have begun creeping up again in recent days as more contagious variants of the virus spread in Germany while the country’s rollout of vaccines has been sluggish.