Germany to ease Covid restrictions next week

Flower shops, book stores, garden centres, tattoo and nail parlours as well as massage salons will be allowed to reopen on March 8, according to the draft plan.
Germany to ease Covid restrictions next week

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to address lockdown and easing options with the 16 state government heads, with coronavirus cases in Europe’s most populous country and largest economy up to more than 2.4m.

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 16:31

Germany will start easing some Covid restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by leaders of the country's national and state governments, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the economy.

The easing will be tentative given that — while months of lockdowns have pushed down infection and death rates — new daily cases have begun creeping up again in recent days as more contagious variants of the virus spread in Germany while the country’s rollout of vaccines has been sluggish.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to address lockdown and easing options with the 16 state government heads, with coronavirus cases in Europe’s most populous country and largest economy up to more than 2.4m.

The draft document states that, starting from March 8, a maximum of five people from two households — excluding children younger than 14 — will be allowed to meet, up from a maximum of two people under current rules.

Flower shops and book stores, garden centres, tattoo and nail parlours as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, according to the draft plan.

German retail sales tumbled more than expected in January as the lockdown and the withdrawal of a temporary cut in sales tax hit consumer spending.

Read More

'Shocking’ retail sales figures strengthen calls for reopening the economy, industry says

-Reuters

More in this section

Poland Altered Icon Polish court acquits activists who put LGBT rainbow on Catholic icon
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Merck to help produce Johnson & Johnson vaccine to speed up supply
Coronavirus - Wed Feb 17, 2021 More than half of over-80s in England likely to have Covid-19 antibodies
#covid-19coronavirusplace: germany
Capitol Breach Legal Defense

FBI chief calls Capitol riot ‘domestic terrorism’ and defends intelligence

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices