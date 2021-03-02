US men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

Carlos Ghosn (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 10:44
Associated Press reporters

Two American men suspected of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon in December 2019 have arrived in Tokyo for a criminal investigation and probable trial.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who had been detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday in Boston for extradition and were flown to Tokyo on Tuesday.

Televised video showed a Japan Airlines flight carrying the two men land at Narita International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. They were largely hidden behind a tarpaulin held up by Japanese authorities.

A man, left, believed to be Michael Taylor arrives at Narita Airport in Japan (Kyodo News/AP)

The Taylors are to be taken to the Tokyo detention centre where Ghosn was held before being released on bail.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for more than two decades, was arrested in 2018 and charged with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He says he is innocent.

Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

