Erupting Indonesian volcano covers villages in ash

Erupting Indonesian volcano covers villages in ash
Nearby villages were on high alert as Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano continued to erupt and spew ash across the region (AP)
Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 06:03
Associated Press Reporter

Nearby villages were on high alert as Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano continued to erupt and spew ash across the region.

Activity at the volcano in North Sumatra province increased over the past week, with authorities recording 13 times when it released ash clouds.

On Tuesday it was recorded sending volcanic materials as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky.

There have been no fresh evacuations due to the activity and no reports of disruptions to flights in the region.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before erupting in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean.

More in this section

Cuomo Sexual Harassment Third woman accuses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of offensive behaviour
Study: Single dose of Oxford or Pfizer '80% effective at preventing hospital admission' Study: Single dose of Oxford or Pfizer '80% effective at preventing hospital admission'
Armenia Politics Rival rallies held as Armenia’s political tensions heat up
volcanoespa-sourceplace: international
Biden Cabinet

Mitt Romney ‘doing better’ after fall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices