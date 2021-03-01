EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

The EU executive aims to present its plans for a 'digital green pass' on March 17 and to cooperate with international organisations to ensure that its system also works beyond the EU
EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

“The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism,” Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday. File Picture: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 15:46
Sabine Siebold, Philip Blenkinsop - Reuters

The European Commission will this month propose an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more freely over the summer.

The EU executive aims to present its plans for a “digital green pass” on March 17 and to cooperate with international organisations to ensure that its system also works beyond the European Union.

The pass would provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, the results of tests for those not yet vaccinated and information on recovery for people who have contracted Covid-19.

“The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism,” Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday.

The Commission wants to establish an EU-wide system to prevent separate deals being hatched between EU countries that would fragment its internal market and to avoid finding itself subject to a system set by a third country or by a tech giant.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said vaccine deliveries would sharply increase in the coming months.

“Vaccine rollouts must follow as well so there are no gaps and no vaccines are left unused,” she told a news conference.

EU leaders agreed last week to work on vaccine certificates, with southern member states such as Spain and Greece particularly keen to unlock tourism this summer.

European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides. File Picture: John Thys/Pool Photo via AP)

European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides. File Picture: John Thys/Pool Photo via AP)

However, it is not yet clear whether vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others. Some countries, such as France and Belgium, have also expressed concern that easing travel only for inoculated people would be unfair.

The Commission said it wanted to avoid any discrimination.

EU countries would be free to set their own criteria for entry, although broadly open borders make this a difficult task.

- Reuters

Read More

School staff at ‘no greater risk’ of Covid-19 infection than working-age adults

More in this section

Teacher shortage School staff at ‘no greater risk’ of Covid-19 infection than working-age adults
World Trade Organisation’s new chief pushes for fisheries deal World Trade Organisation’s new chief pushes for fisheries deal
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Life sentences for people smugglers considered as 100 migrants reach UK
#covid-19travelair traveleuropean commissioneuropean unionplace: eu
France Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices