Lady Gaga’s dogs found safe and well after being stolen at gunpoint

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been found safe and unharmed after being stolen at gunpoint, police in Los Angeles said.

The pop star offered a 500,000 dollar (£350,000) reward for their return after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in Hollywood on Wednesday.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Koji and Gustav were handed in at the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, told the PA news agency: “I can confirm that the dogs have been located and are safe.”

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ”uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery, according to the AP.

It was not immediately clear how she came to have the animals. Capt Tippet told PA “we are not providing any additional information at this time”.

The dogs have been “safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,” the LAPD said, adding there have been no arrests made.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is in Rome where she is shooting Sir Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci fashion dynasty.

In a post on Friday, she pleaded for the dogs’ return as “an act of kindness”.

She also praised her dog walker, adding: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family.

“You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer tried to fight the two robbers off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.