Officer shot dead outside New Orleans high school basketball game

The incident took place at George Washington Carver High School (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP)
Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 08:37
AP Reporters

An officer working on security at a high school basketball match in New Orleans has died after being shot in the chest by a man who was denied entry into the game.

Shots were fired near the gymnasium at George Washington Carver High School.

The man got into an altercation with a staff member after he tried to enter the game, police superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

After the officer went to intervene, the man shot him in the chest.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson,(The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP)

Two loud bangs were captured on video shared by WGNO-TV as the high schoolers played. A photographer from WWL-TV also reported that the gunfire could be heard inside the gym.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting, news outlets reported, and the game was ultimately called off.

The officer was taken to University Medical Centre in New Orleans, where he later died.

Ferguson said the officer was a deputy constable with the Second City Court and a Tulane University police officer.

The man allegedly opened fire after being refused entry to the match (The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP)

Police did not immediately name the officer or the suspect, who was arrested quickly after the shooting.

The fallen officer had been “a fixture at Carver sporting events and parades”, according to a statement from the high school.

“All spectators, families, and players are safe — a testament (to) the officer, outside security support, school staff, and systems in place.”

The school also said it would offer resources to anyone in the Carver community who needed support in the wake of the shooting.

