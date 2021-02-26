TikTok owner ByteDance to pay US privacy settlement

TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance has agreed to pay 92 million dollars (£65.72 million) in a settlement to US users who are part of a class-action lawsuit alleging the video-sharing app failed to gain their consent to collect data in violation of a strict Illinois privacy law.

The federal lawsuit alleged TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest consumer data without consent, including via facial and fingerprint scanning.