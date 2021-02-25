Johnson tells how midlife crisis drove him into politics

Johnson tells how midlife crisis drove him into politics
Boris Johnson speaks with students during a visit to Accrington Academy, Lancashire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 20:15
PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson has said he entered politics after suffering the “beginnings of a midlife crisis” in his mid thirties.

The British Prime Minister, now aged 56, said he had chosen to pursue a career as an MP because he wanted to “contribute more”.

Speaking to pupils during a visit to Accrington Academy in Lancashire, he said: “I used to have a wonderful job as a journalist, which I loved.

“Then, when I was about 35 years old, I had the beginnings of a midlife crisis. I knew that I had to do something. I felt I had to sort of start to contribute more and so I went into politics.

“It has gone on from there. There were lots of things I wanted to do.”

Mr Johnson had previously worked as a journalist on The Times and The Daily Telegraph before becoming editor of The Spectator in 1999.

He continued to edit the magazine after being elected as Conservative MP for Henley in 2001 until 2008.

Read More

Mount Etna: Europe’s most active volcano

More in this section

Child stock A mister no more: Mr Potato Head goes gender neutral
Italy Etna Volcano Eruption Mount Etna: Europe’s most active volcano
Armenia Politics Armenian PM condemns ‘coup attempt’ after military demands he step down
johnsonpa-sourceplace: ukplace: north west
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 25, 2021

Johnson: No ‘wiggle room’ in road map with Covid cases still high

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices