Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil
Alisson Becker (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 07:25
Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press

Two Brazilian football clubs have expressed condolences after the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.

Local police confirmed the body of a man was found on Wednesday night.

Fluminense posted on social media that it was deeply sorry for the death of Mr Becker.

Alisson’s brother Muriel is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

Internacional, where both Alisson and Muriel played, also offered condolences.

Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma. He left Italy after two seasons to join Liverpool.

The 28-year-old, who was a starter for his national team in the 2018 World Cup, has won the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool.

More in this section

Tiger Woods Vehicle Crash LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Virus Outbreak People Fauci Anti-vaccine sentiment in UK and US is really quite concerning – Anthony Fauci
Sri Lanka Pakistan Imran Khan invites Sri Lanka’s Buddhists to visit Pakistan
allisonpa-sourceplace: international
Biden

Biden revokes Trump orders on ‘anarchist’ cities and more

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

  • 2
  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 38
  • 40
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices