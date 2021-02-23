Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries in California car crash

Tiger Woods (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 20:16
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries when his vehicle rolled over near Los Angeles, and is in hospital undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager say.

Woods had to be cut from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, said.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

In this aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, the vehicle is seen on its side (KABC-TV via AP)

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7.15am local time, officials said.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

The 15-time major champion last played on December 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return.

