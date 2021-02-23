Czech freediver sets record distance swimming under ice

Czech freediver sets record distance swimming under ice
Freediver David Vencl reacts after setting a new world record in men’s swimming under ice near Teplice, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Vencl swam the longest distance of 80.9 meters (265 ft) on Tuesday with breath held only in his swimsuit and swim goggles. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap and weights. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 13:10
Associated Press reporters

A Czech freediver has set a world record for men swimming under ice.

David Vencl swam 80.9 metres (265ft) holding his breath on Tuesday. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap or weights.

David Vencl prepares for the challenge (Petr David Josek/AP)

The previous record was 76.2 metres (250ft) by Stig Severinsen of Denmark in April 2013, according to Guinness World Records.

Vencl took one minute and 35 seconds for the record at a lake in Lahost in the northern Czech Republic.

David Vencl celebrates his new world record (Petr David Josek/AP)

“It was faster than I expected, I felt great,” he said.

“I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 metres but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit.”

Organisers said the ice was at least 30cm (12in) thick, a condition for the record to be recognised.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Feb 23, 2021 Johnson ‘very optimistic’ all lockdown restrictions will be removed on June 21
Transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Britain's Prince Philip spends seventh night in hospital
CORRECTION House Move San Francisco Crowds gather to watch 139-year-old house move through San Francisco
swimmerdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Myanmar

More Myanmar protests follow strike as international concern grows

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices