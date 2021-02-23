Britain's Prince Philip spends seventh night in hospital

Prince Philip has spent a seventh night in hospital after Prince William said his grandfather was “OK”.

He was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London last Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell and walked into the building unaided.

Prince William was asked about the duke’s health when he visited a vaccination centre in Norfolk on Monday, and said “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him”, and gave a wink.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been spending lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Queen Elizabeth's husband is now into his eighth day at the private hospital.

The 99-year-old was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for “observation and rest” for an undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.

But on Friday sources told the PA news agency Prince Philip – who turns 100 in June – was likely to remain in hospital into this week.

He received a visit from his eldest son, Prince Charles, on Saturday – a rare occurrence as the he is known for his “no fuss” attitude.

Sources have told PA that his doctor is “acting with an abundance of caution”.

The Prince of Wales visited his father in hospital on Saturday afternoon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prince Philip has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

He last had a spell in hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve after four nights.