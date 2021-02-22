Prince Philip ‘OK’ in hospital – William

Prince William has said Prince Philip is “OK” after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital.

Prince William was asked about His grandfather’s health during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Norfolk and lightened the mood by giving a playful wink.

At the end of his tour of the inoculation hub, set up in the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, he was quizzed about Prince Philip and replied: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” and gave a wink.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to staff during his visit to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

There will be concerns about Prince Philip, who is now into his seventh day at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in central London.

He was admitted on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell and walked into the building unaided.

He was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for “observation and rest” for the undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.

But on Friday sources told the PA news agency the duke was likely to remain in hospital into this week.

He received a visit from the Prince Charles on Saturday – a rare occurrence as Prince Philip is known for his “no fuss” attitude.