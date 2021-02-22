Study shows massive drop in risk of Covid hospitalisations after single vaccine dose

A study in Scotland has shown a massive drop in risk of Covid-19 hospitalisations after just a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines.

Research led by Public Health Scotland found four weeks after receiving just one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab appeared to reduce a person’s risk of hospital admission by up to 85%.

Hospitalisations were reduced by 94% for those who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The study is the first to confirm the UK’s decision to delay the second jab of both vaccines by three months in favour of vaccinating more people with at least one dose seems to be working.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland examined coronavirus hospital admissions in Scotland among people who have had their first jab and compared them with those who had not yet received a dose of the vaccine.

Data for the two jabs combined showed that among people over the age of 80 the reduction in risk of hospital admission was 81% four weeks after the initial dose.

The preliminary data from the EAVE II project covers 1.14 million vaccinations given in Scotland between 8 December and 15 February.

Commenting on the findings, lead researcher professor Aziz Sheikh suggested other countries should follow the UK’s vaccination program.

"Rollout of the first vaccine dose now needs to be accelerated globally to help overcome this terrible disease.”