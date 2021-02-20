Two Myanmar protesters ‘shot dead by riot police’

Two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have been shot dead by riot police who fired live rounds, according to local media.
The deaths occurred in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.
One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar.
Another was shot in the chest and died en route to hospital.
Several other serious injuries were also reported.
The shootings occurred near the Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day.