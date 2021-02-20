Two Myanmar protesters ‘shot dead by riot police’

Two Myanmar protesters ‘shot dead by riot police’
Police charge forward to disperse protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP)
Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 13:06
Associated Press Reporter

Two anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have been shot dead by riot police who fired live rounds, according to local media.

The deaths occurred in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

One of the victims was shot in the head and died at the scene, according to Frontier Myanmar.

Another was shot in the chest and died en route to hospital.

A police truck uses a water cannon to disperse protesters in Mandalay (AP)

Several other serious injuries were also reported.

The shootings occurred near the Yadanabon dock, where tear gas and rubber bullets were used on protesters earlier in the day.

More in this section

Myanmar Myanmar security forces use tear gas and rubber bullets on anti-coup protesters
Russia Navalny Alexei Navalny’s appeal rejected by Moscow court
Virus Outbreak Belgium Vaccine Women disguised as elderly adults caught trying to get Covid-19 vaccination
couppa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak France Louvre

Lockdown aids Louvre as ‘this Sleeping Beauty’ gets ‘time to powder her nose’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 13
  • 19
  • 21
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices