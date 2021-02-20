Alexei Navalny’s appeal rejected by Moscow court

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 09:46
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

A Moscow court has rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence.

Moscow City Court’s ruling came even as the country faced a top European rights court’s order to free the Kremlin’s most prominent foe.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption crusader and President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany.

The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as fabricated and the European Court of Human Rights has ruled to be unlawful.

Navalny had asked Moscow City Court to overturn the sentence and set him free.

