Harry and Meghan confirm departure from Royal Family, stripped of patronages 

Harry and Megan have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family and have subsequently been stripped of their prestigious patronages, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to walk away from the British monarchy in March of last year, moving to the US to pursue personal and financial freedom.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with the duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The news that the couple is to stripped of their titles comes as the Sussexes are set to give their first televised interview to Oprah Winfrey since the split with the Royals on March 7.

A spokesperson for Harry and Megan said despite the formal links being broken they have “offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role”.

The couple recently announced they are expecting their second child.