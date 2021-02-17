Johnson says he feels like OJ Simpson as he struggles to put on gloves

Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to put on a pair of medical gloves during a visit to the vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, South Wales (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 14:16
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson said he felt “like OJ Simpson” as he struggled to pull on a pair of gloves.

The British prime minister made the reference to the moment in Simpson’s murder trial when the US actor and sports star had difficulty putting on gloves thought to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Mr Johnson was donning a pair of blue disposable gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Cwmbran, South Wales, when he made the comparison.

Simpson was cleared of murder following the 1995 trial, with his lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, focusing on the gloves as one of the key pieces of evidence.

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” he told the jury.

Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Mr Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors 33.5 million US dollars.

