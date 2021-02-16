1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate, Sydney police allege

1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate, Sydney police allege
Scott Miller of Australia holds his silver medal that he won in the men’s 100 metre butterfly at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta (Denis Paquin/AP)
Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 11:20
Associated Press Reporter

Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller is in custody charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at two million Australian dollars (£1.1 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, on Tuesday at their Sydney homes after finding methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles in January, a police statement said.

Miller was the director of a criminal syndicate, Police Detective Superintendent John Watson alleged.

“Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction,” Mr Watson said.

Scott Miller after finishing in silver medal place in the men’s 100 metre butterfly final at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta (Hans Deryk/AP)

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney that were bound for regional New South Wales state.

“This was not a small operation,” Mr Watson said.

“They were well organised and well financed.”

Miller won a silver medal in the 100 metre butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

He was a member of the Australian 4 x 100 metre medley relay team in Atlanta which won bronze.

Miller also won a world championship gold medal in the 100 metre butterfly in Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

olympian
