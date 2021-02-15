Watch: Dramatic flares as power surges through cables in US winter storm

According to local media, the incident was caused by a transformer which blew during a storm
Power surges in Louisiana (Chris Fitzmorris)
Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 20:40
Alistair Mason, PA

Power cables put on a dramatic light show as wintry weather caused disruption in parts of the United States.

Video taken by Chris Fitzmorris showed power racing through the lines in Kenner, Louisiana, on Monday as thousands in the New Orleans area were left without power.

Mr Fitzmorris, who owns Fitz’s Plumbing Repair Service, told the PA news agency: “We saw a flicker inside the building, our office, and I heard some noises outside.

“I walked outside and that’s where I saw the lights.”

He described the sight as “amazing” and said he had never seen anything like it before.

According to local media, the incident was caused by a transformer which blew during a storm.

Local energy supplier Entergy said wintry weather was causing disruptions throughout the area, with as many as 60,000 customers without power.

