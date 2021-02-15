Speaker Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

Speaker Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Balce Ceneta/AP)
Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 20:49
Hope Yen, Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the US Capitol.

Ms Pelosi said the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power”.

Protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol (John Minchillo/AP)

The speaker said, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

Dramatic flares as power surges through cables in US winter storm

