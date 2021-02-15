Snow in central Athens as cold weather front sees temperatures plummet in Greece

Snow in central Athens as cold weather front sees temperatures plummet in Greece
A family plays at the snow-covered Sygrou park in northern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 11:08
Associated Press Reporter

A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20Cs on Friday to well below freezing on Monday, and seeing snowfall in central Athens.

Authorities appealed to the public to restrict their movements outside to the essential only, while the main motorway leading north out of the capital was shut due to snowfall.

Temperatures in part of Kozani in northern Greece fell to as low as minus 20C while gale force north winds battered Greece’s islands, with gusts reaching 118 kilometres per hour (73mph).

A dog in a snowy square in Pendeli mountain, northern Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Power cuts were reported in the Sporades islands in the Aegean.

Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said crews were working to restore electricity, after the cuts were apparently caused by trees falling on to power lines.

Heavy snowfall was predicted for central, southern and eastern Greece over the next day, including in the capital and on the southern island of Crete.

While snow is common in Greece’s north and its mountains during the winter, it is infrequent on the islands and in the centre of the capital.

More in this section

Indonesia Landslide Rain triggers deadly landslide in Indonesia
Virus Outbreak Israel Pfizer vaccine ‘highly effective and prevents serious illness’ – Israeli study
Singapore Briton Briton admits breaking Singapore quarantine order after fiancee hotel room visit
weatherpa-sourceplace: international
Bangladesh Rohingya

Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices