New study finds 94% drop in symptomatic Covid-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus
New study finds 94% drop in symptomatic Covid-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

New data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot. File Picture: :AP Photo/Francois Mori

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 07:00

Israel’s largest healthcare provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer’s vaccine in the country’s biggest study to date.

Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus.

The comparison was against a group of the same size, with matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine.

“It shows unequivocally that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study,” said Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer.

He added that the data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who have been tabulating national data, said on Sunday that a sharp decline in hospitalisation and serious illness identified earlier among the first age group to be vaccinated - aged 60 or older - was seen for the first time in those aged 55 and older.

Hospitalisations and serious illness were still rising in younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later.

Israel has been conducting a rapid vaccine rollout and its database offers insights into vaccine effectiveness and at what point countries might attain herd immunity.

- Reuters

Read More

Johnson hails ‘extraordinary feat’ of 15 million in UK having first Covid-19 vaccine dose

More in this section

Donald Trump, NAT Trump Impeachment may not be final word on Capitol riot for Trump
Japan Economy Japanese economy records recovery from pandemic slump
Tensions rise as protesters continue to defy Myanmar junta over coup Tensions rise as protesters continue to defy Myanmar junta over coup
#covid-19vaccinescoronavirusplace: israel
Myanmar

Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices