Johnson hails ‘extraordinary feat’ of 15 million in UK having first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Boris Johnson has hailed a “significant milestone” as the number of people in the UK receiving a coronavirus vaccine passed 15 million.

The British Prime Minister said it was an “extraordinary feat” just over two months after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme.

It puts the UK government firmly on course to meet it target of offering a first dose to everyone in the the UK in its top four priority groups – including all over-70s – by Monday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Mr Johnson confirmed it had already been passed in England, while on Friday First Minister Mark Drakeford said it had been reached in Wales.

Mr Johnson said: “Today we have reached a significant milestone in the United Kingdom’s national vaccination programme.

“This country has achieved an extraordinary feat – administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country.”

The announcement paves the way for the rollout to be extended to the next five groups – including the over-50s – who are due to be completed by the end of April.

In England, 1.2 million letters have already gone out to 65 to 69 year-olds and the clinically vulnerable inviting them to book an appointment.

The news will also intensify the pressure on ministers to begin easing lockdown restrictions and re-opening the economy.