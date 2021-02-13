Donald Trump acquitted of inciting Capitol attack in second impeachment trial

Seven of those who voted against the former president were Republicans
Donald Trump acquitted of inciting Capitol attack in second impeachment trial
Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 20:56
AP Reporters

The US senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The vote gave Mr Trump a historic second acquittal in an impeachment trial.

House Democrats, who voted a month ago to charge Mr Trump with “incitement of insurrection”, needed two thirds of the senate, or 67 votes, to convict him.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke party ranks to find Mr Trump guilty.

Seven of those who voted against the former president were Republicans.

Mr Trump later welcomed his acquittal, saying that his movement “has only just begun”.

In a statement, he said the trial “has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country”.

Mr Trump also thanked his legal team for their "tireless work upholding justice and defending truth”.

The Democrats argued in the short trial that Mr Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden.

Five people died after a mob laid siege to the Capitol.

Mr Trump’s lawyers argued that the rioters acted on their own accord and that the former president was protected by freedom of speech, an argument that resonated with most Republicans.

They said the case was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Mr Trump.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Brazil Carnival Rio’s carnival goes to the dogs as human festivities scrapped
Trump Impeachment US senate reaches deal to skip witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Japan Earthquake 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Japan
Afghanistan Iran Border Explosion

Fuel tanker blast at Afghan-Iran border causes massive fire

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices