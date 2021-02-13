Donald Trump acquitted of inciting Capitol attack in second impeachment trial

The US senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The vote gave Mr Trump a historic second acquittal in an impeachment trial.

House Democrats, who voted a month ago to charge Mr Trump with “incitement of insurrection”, needed two thirds of the senate, or 67 votes, to convict him.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke party ranks to find Mr Trump guilty.

Mr Trump later welcomed his acquittal, saying that his movement “has only just begun”.

In a statement, he said the trial “has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country”.

Mr Trump also thanked his legal team for their "tireless work upholding justice and defending truth”.

The Democrats argued in the short trial that Mr Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden.

Five people died after a mob laid siege to the Capitol.

Mr Trump’s lawyers argued that the rioters acted on their own accord and that the former president was protected by freedom of speech, an argument that resonated with most Republicans.

They said the case was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Mr Trump.