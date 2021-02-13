US senate reaches deal to skip witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican legislators and staff talk on the floor of the US senate (AP)
Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 18:07
Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker and Mark Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

The US senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.

After being thrown into confusion, the senators had voted earlier in the day to adjourn while they tried to work out an agreement.

The rare Saturday session was intended for closing arguments in Mr Trump’s trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

Acquittal still appears likely, following the news that this is the way Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote.

