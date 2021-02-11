KKK member jailed for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters

KKK member jailed for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters

Harry Rogers pleaded guilty on February 5 (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 15:03
Associated Press Reporter

A member of the Ku Klux Klan has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison on charges of driving his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia.

Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, was convicted of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the attack last June in Henrico County near Richmond, the state capital, news outlets reported.

Rogers pleaded guilty on February 5 and had three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanour assault count dropped. He was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August, but he appealed that conviction.

The authorities said Rogers struck at least two people after driving over a strip of land near a Confederate monument and then through a group of protesters in the road.

Nobody was seriously injured, although officials said he ran over a man’s toe and twice hit a woman who stepped in front of the truck.

Defence attorney George Townsend argued that the protesters who were struck put themselves in the vehicle’s way.

Mr Townsend had previously said Rogers was a member of the KKK.

Before he was arrested, Rogers boasted about the incident on social media.

“This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest,” he said on a Facebook live video played in court.

“They started scattering like (expletive) cockroaches … It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”

He told the court on Tuesday that he was sorry for his actions, and he said he “didn’t make the right decisions that day”, news outlets reported.

The incident came last year amid nationwide protests against racial injustice and law enforcement treatment of minorities after the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Read More

Countries take action against Myanmar following coup

More in this section

Diversity in Universities report Two in five top universities in UK see drop in students from state schools
Germany Parliament Germany did not act quickly enough amid signs of second wave, says Merkel
Nun who survived coronavirus celebrates 117th birthday Nun who survived coronavirus celebrates 117th birthday
rogerspa-sourceplace: international
KKK member jailed for driving into crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters

Trio of North American river otter pups born at zoo

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices