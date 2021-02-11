UK man convicted in policeman’s death leaves Bali prison

UK man convicted in policeman’s death leaves Bali prison
British man David Taylor is escorted by an Indonesian immigration officer as he leaves Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)
Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 05:11
AP Reporters

A British man convicted of murdering a traffic police officer on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has walked free from prison after completing his sentence.

David Taylor, who promoted himself as DJ Nutzo and is originally from Halifax, and his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor, were arrested in August 2016 for fatally attacking the officer, Wayan Sudarsa.

The 38-year-old Taylor admitted hitting the officer repeatedly with a mobile phone, binoculars and a broken beer bottle, leaving him face down and unconscious, but said he did not realise Mr Sudarsa would die.

Taylor and Connor were charged with committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term.

David Taylor awaiting his transfer to the airport and deportation back to the UK after leaving prison (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison but received a total of 18 months and 15 days of sentence reductions, which are often granted to prisoners on major holidays because of their good conduct, said Fikri Jaya, the Kerobokan prison chief warden.

“Taylor also got involved in activities arranged by correctional officers. He was entitled to the sentence reduction,” Mr Jaya said.

Taylor, wearing a mask, black T-shirt and carrying his guitar, was escorted through a crush of reporters outside the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, the Bali provincial capital, into a waiting car that took him to the airport. He made no comment.

He was scheduled to be deported to the UK on Thursday night.

David Taylor has his six-year sentence reduced by 18 months (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Connor and Taylor were drinking beer on the beach in the hours before the late-night incident.

Taylor said he got into a fight with Sudarsa, who was on duty, after Connor realised she had lost her handbag and accused Sudarsa of being a fake police officer and stealing it.

Connor served just less than her four year sentence and was deported to Australia last July.

During the trial, Connor, who faced the same charge, said she was not an active participant in the attack. But the judges found her role prevented Sudarsa, a member of Bali’s police force for 35 years, from defending himself.

More in this section

Biden Biden raises human rights and trade in call with Xi Jinping
TikTok privacy issues Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump China moves
Obit Larry Flynt Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78
taylorpa-sourceplace: international
Olympics Tokyo Mori

Tokyo Olympics boss ‘to step down’ after sexist comments row

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices