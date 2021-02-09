Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy, Buckingham Palace confirms

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, who weighed 8lbs 1oz, on Tuesday, February 9 at 8.55am.

In a touching Instagram post, the proud parents uploaded a black-and-white image of their hands cradling the tiny fingers and wrist of their new baby.

The image is the first glimpse of the newest member of the royal family, and it received more than 60,000 likes a few minutes after going online.

The baby – Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank’s first child – is the Queen and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild.

The baby arrived at The Portland Hospital, where the Meghan Markel had her son Archie.

Buckingham Palace said Mr Brooksbank was at his wife’s side for the birth.

The palace said in a statement: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

It added: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have become grandparents for the first time.

The arrival brings joy for the royal family as the coronavirus pandemic continues its grip on the UK and beyond.

The British royal family were apart through most of last year and into 2021, the Prince of Wales and Prince William caught coronavirus, and the Queen, who has now been vaccinated, delivered two rare televised addresses, telling the British people: “We will meet again.”

Mr Brooksbank’s father George also contracted Covid-19 in 2020 and was put on a ventilator for five weeks.

Eugenie, 30, and her husband were warned to “prepare for the worst” but Mr Brooksbank recovered and Eugenie posted a video thanking NHS staff for saving her father-in-law’s life.

After announcing her pregnancy in September, Eugenie shared a photo on Instagram of a pair of baby’s teddy slippers and wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…”

Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, who is European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by the actor George Clooney, wed in a glittering ceremony in the Gothic surroundings of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in front of royal and celebrity guests in October 2018.

She wore a 1950s-inspired gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, with a low back designed to show her scar from the scoliosis surgery she underwent as a child.

Eugenie’s baby is not the only royal baby due in 2021.

Zara Tindall, the princess’s cousin, is expecting her third child this year.