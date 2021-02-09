New variants raise questions about vaccine efficacy, says WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation said the emergence of new Covid-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it "concerning news" that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa.

At a press briefing, he said South Africa's decision to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is "a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures".

He said there were some important caveats in the study South Africa cited as part of the rationale to delay Covid-19 immunisations, noting the study's small sample size and the fact that it was done mostly in younger, healthier participants.

Dr Tedros also called for manufacturers to be ready to quickly adapt their vaccines so that they would remain effective.

Despite the emergency of concerns around AstraZeneca, a study has shown the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is effective against the South African variant.

In a study of 20 vaccine recipients, researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, America, found that the vaccine neutralises the virus with the N501Y and E484K mutations.

In the study published on Monday, after testing the sera samples - obtained from blood - authors found evidence that the mutant viruses were neutralised - destroyed by the sera panel.

However, there was variation as neutralisation against the E484K mutation was slightly lower than neutralisation against the N501Y mutation, according to the study published in Nature Medicine.

New strains of the virus that appeared in the UK and South Africa share the same N501Y mutation.

A separate South African strain has an E484K mutation, but a number of cases have also been detected in the UK causing concern.

These mutations are located in the viral spike protein, and could potentially increase the affinity of the viral spike for the ACE2 receptor to which SARS-CoV-2 is known to bind.

Researchers say the N501Y mutation also seems to expand the range of hosts the virus can infect to include mice.

Prof Pei-Yong Shi, a lead researcher on the project, said: "The rapidly spreading UK and South African strains of SARS-CoV-2 have raised alarms...

"Our results showed this mutation alone does not compromise the vaccine's neutralising activity against the virus, which is good news for the vaccine."