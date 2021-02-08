European Space Agency on the hunt for new astronauts

European Space Agency on the hunt for new astronauts

The European Space Agency is on the hunt for new astronauts (ESA/PA)

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 21:37
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

The European Space Agency (ESA) is on the hunt for new astronauts for the first time in 11 years.

These recruits will work alongside the ESA’s existing astronauts as Europe enters a new era of space exploration.

The agency is strongly encouraging women to apply as it seeks to expand gender diversity in its ranks.

The vacancy runs from March 31 to May 28 and the ESA will only consider applications submitted to its career website within those eight weeks.

After that, the six-stage selection process will start, which is expected to be completed in October 2022.

ESA director general Jan Woerner, said: “Thanks to a strong mandate from ESA member states at Space19+, our Ministerial Council in 2019, Europe is taking its place at the heart of space exploration.

“To go farther than we ever have before, we need to look wider than we ever have before.

“This recruitment process is the first step and I look forward to watching the agency develop across all areas of space exploration and innovation, with our international partners, in the years to come.”

David Parker, ESA director of human and robotic exploration, said: “Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously.

“Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities.

“To make this dream a reality, alongside the astronaut recruitment I am launching the Parastronaut Feasibility Project – an innovation whose time has come.”

Read More

Tesla to start accepting Bitcoin as payment soon

More in this section

Trump Impeachment Trump lawyers brand impeachment trial as ‘political theatre’
Turkey Swan Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan
Tesla-Bitcoin Tesla to start accepting Bitcoin as payment soon
astronautspa-sourceplace: uk
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021

France’s health minister receives AstraZeneca jab

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices