One person stabbed and Scottish hospital locked down amid three serious incidents

One person stabbed and Scottish hospital locked down amid three serious incidents
A police vehicle in the grounds of University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock, which has been lifted out of lockdown (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 08:51
Douglas Barrie, PA Scotland

One person was stabbed and a hospital placed in lockdown as police dealt with three serious “potentially linked incidents” in Ayrshire.

The PA news agency understands at least one person was stabbed during one of the incidents which took place in and around Kilmarnock on Thursday night.

The first happened at around 7.45pm outside University Hospital Crosshouse, which was locked down for several hours.

The hospital was locked down for several hours (Jane Barlow/PA)

Another incident took place around 20 minutes later on Portland Street in Kilmarnock, before a serious road crash happened on the A76 at around 8.30pm.

Police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related. While inquiries are at an early stage, officers added that there is no cause for concern for the wider community.

On Friday morning, the hospital’s A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.

Shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday, NHS Ayrshire and Arran said the hospital lockdown was lifted after police said it was safe to do so.

Ambulances were diverted to University Hospital Ayr while the measure was in place.

Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran medical director, said on Thursday: “Following the police incident earlier this evening, University Hospital Crosshouse was put under lockdown.

“Police Scotland have confirmed the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital is minimal, and so this lockdown has been lifted.

“There remains a large police presence on the grounds of the hospital.

“We would like to reassure anyone coming to the hospital, in particular to any patients or staff coming on shift, that Police Scotland have confirmed it is safe to do so. However, if you are worried, please speak to the onsite Police Scotland officers.

“As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Several roads in the area remain closed including Portland Street, where the second incident occurred, and surrounding streets.

East Ayrshire Council tweeted: “Due to serious incidents in Kilmarnock, Police Scotland has advised of the following road closures: West George Street, Portland Street & Union Street closed to all traffic.

“Garden Street leading to Hill Street & Portland Street also closed & no access to & from Witch Rd area.”

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock.

“Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman added: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the serious incident in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock tonight and my thanks to police and healthcare staff who are dealing with this.”

More in this section

Russia Navalny Navalny faces court accused of insulting Second World War veteran
Myanmar Myanmar military tightens grip on power with arrest of Suu Kyi aide
Virus Outbreak Israel to begin easing lockdown after rapid vaccination campaign
hospitalpa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
General Election 2019

Bring your own pencil: UK local elections set to go ahead ‘as planned’ in May

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices