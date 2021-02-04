Marjorie Taylor Greene regrets ‘words of the past’ but offers no specific apology

She said Democrats who are criticising her do not know her, and that she was a political newcomer when she embraced former president Donald Trump and started delving into theories on the internet
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP)

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 18:41
Alan Fram, Associated Press

Embattled US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that she regrets some “words of the past”, but she did not specifically apologise for racist and violent rhetoric.

The newly-elected Georgia Republican asserted in a House speech that she was “a very regular American” who posted conspiracy theories from QAnon and others sources before she began campaigning for Congress, but that those views did not represent her.

She said she was “allowed” to believe certain ideas and she blamed the media for her political problems.

“These are words of the past and they do not represent me,” she said.

Democrats are expected to move forward later with a vote that was all-but-certain to strip Ms Taylor of her committee assignments.

