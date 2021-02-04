Biden to freeze Trump’s plan to withdraw US troops from Germany

Biden to freeze Trump’s plan to withdraw US troops from Germany
President Joe Biden has set out foreign policy goals (Evan Vucci/AP)
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 17:15
Associated Press reporters

President Joe Biden is to freeze Donald Trump’s planned withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said.

The announcement, from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, came ahead of Mr Biden’s visit to the State Department.

The White House also said the US would end support for Saudi Arabia’s military in the long-running war in Yemen in the hope of stopping one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing (Evan Vucci/AP)

Despite congressional resistance, Mr Trump announced plans last year to redeploy about 9,500 of more than 34,000 US troops from Germany.

Mr Biden’s State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to US foreign policy and mark his administration’s reengagement with the international community.

“He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy,” Mr Sullivan told reporters.

More in this section

Greece Students Protest Greek students march against campus policing plans
Brazil Mining Mining giant agrees huge compensation deal over Brazil dam disaster
Harry Dunn death UK Government ‘unaware’ Harry Dunn’s alleged killer worked in intelligence
bidenpa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021

More than a third of people report side effects after first Covid-19 jab – study

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices