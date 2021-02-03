McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats

McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Erin Scott/Pool Photo via AP)
Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 22:43
Alan Fram, Associated Press

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past remarks questioning school shootings, but he criticised a Democratic drive to oust the Georgia Republican from her committee assignments as a “partisan power grab”.

Mr McCarthy’s stance suggests he will reach no agreement with Democrats, who planned a House vote on Thursday to remove her from her committees.

Mr McCarthy said Ms Greene’s comments “caused deep wounds” and said she had told him she would hold herself to a higher standard.

More in this section

Harry Dunn death Harry Dunn’s alleged killer’s intelligence work ‘a factor’ in her departure
Study uncovers ‘rare mud carapace’ of Egyptian mummy Study uncovers ‘rare mud carapace’ of Egyptian mummy
Capitol Breach-Proud Boys-Arrest Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
greenepa-sourceplace: international
McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts ‘power grab’ by Democrats

Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices